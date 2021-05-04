3 Signs You're Closer to Becoming a Millionaire Than You Realize

Consider two workers saving for retirement. Both are the same age and plan to retire at the same time. The first saves $500 a month every year for 30 years and earns a 7% average annual rate of return. They end up with close to $585,000.

The second person puts $1,000 away for retirement every month and earns the same average annual rate of return, but they don't start saving until 10 years after the first worker, so their money only has 20 years to grow before retirement. As a result, they only end up with a little over $507,000, despite contributing $60,000 more of their own money than the first worker.

As the example above illustrates, when you begin contributing to your retirement account matters as does the amount you put away. Neither worker in the example above saved enough over a long enough period of time to become a millionaire from this alone, but that doesn't mean saving seven figures with your retirement account isn't possible.

If the worker saving $1,000 per month had saved for 30 years instead of 20, again earning the same average annual rate of return, they would easily surpass their goal, ending up with nearly $1.17 million.

2. You claim your full employer match