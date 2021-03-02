3 Signs You're Just Not Ready to Collect Social Security

Meanwhile, for each year you delay benefits, they'll increase by 8%, up until age 70, at which point you can't accrue more credits for postponing your filing. As such, if you have an FRA of 67 and hold off on claiming benefits until your 70th birthday, you'll score a 24% increase for life.

3. You haven't consulted with your spouse

The age at which you sign up for Social Security could impact your spouse's finances throughout retirement. For example, if your spouse outlives you and collects a survivor benefit, that sum will be based on your monthly benefit, and the higher it is, the more money your spouse will be entitled to.

You can also work with your spouse to file strategically if you're each entitled to a monthly benefit based on your own work record. For example, you may decide to have one of you file early or on time to get some income, while the other delays his or her benefit to grow it. But it's imperative that you have that conversation before rushing to sign up.