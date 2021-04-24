3 Signs You're Ready for That First Social Security Check

The rules governing Social Security retirement benefits allow you to claim them as early as age 62 and as late as age 70. You may want to start the checks rolling as early as you can, but you shouldn't do so without making sure that you're really ready for them and that you've thought through some important considerations.

Here are three signs that you are ready to start collecting your benefits. See which ones apply to you now and which ones you still need to tackle.

1. You've set up a "my Social Security" account