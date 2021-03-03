3 Signs You're Ready for Your First Social Security Check

You can start your Social Security benefits as early as age 62. But being eligible for benefits and actually being ready to claim them are not the same thing. In fact, if you make a hasty decision when it comes to starting your checks, that could be a choice you regret for the rest of your life.

Undoing a claim for benefits is sometimes possible after you begin receiving them, but it can be difficult. To make sure you don't put yourself in a position where you spend your later years wishing you had waited, don't file for Social Security until you see these three signs you're ready.

1. You've worked at least 35 years

Benefit checks are based on average wages from your 35 highest-earning years (after adjusting for inflation). Without a full 35 years under your belt, you'd have some years of $0 wages factored into your average.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you need to work for a full 35 years to be eligible for benefits. In fact, you can typically qualify for benefits after as little as 10 years of work. And you can claim benefits on a spouse’s work record even with no work history of your own.