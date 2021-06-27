3 Signs You're Ready to Graduate from ETFs to Picking Stocks

If you want to invest in stocks, you'll need to spend a lot more time researching your options and keeping tabs on the companies you've invested in. A change in leadership, a shift in product strategy, new competitors, and a whole host of other factors could profoundly affect whether it makes sense to remain invested in the business.

2. You know how to diversify

A diversified portfolio significantly reduces your risk. As the old saying goes, you don't want to put all your eggs in one basket.

ETFs provide instant diversification by their very nature. Your money is invested in many different stocks that make up a financial index, or in many different business that are part of a specific industry.

When you buy individual stocks, it's not just as simple as making sure you don't put too much of your money into shares of one company. You also need to make sure you aren't buying all the same types of investments. If you only buy shares in tech companies, for example, then you're too heavily reliant on the success of that field.

3. You have an investment strategy