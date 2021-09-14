3 Signs You're Ready to Graduate From Saving to Investing

Once you become aware of how much money can be made in the stock market, you may reasonably be itching to jump in. Don't do so until you're really ready to do so, though.

Here are three signs that you're ready to take on stock market investing. See how many of them you can check off and how many you may need to work on.

1. You've read up on investing

First, you should have read up some on investing before actually buying shares. Read enough to understand, for example, that shares of stock in public companies are actual ownership stakes in real businesses, not lottery tickets. Read enough to know that there are lots of ways to go about investing, some of which can be combined. For example, you may want to mainly be a value investor, like Warren Buffett, seeking undervalued companies with a margin of safety. Also read up to learn about classic investor mistakes (such as trying to time the market or taking on too much risk) -- so that you can avoid making them.