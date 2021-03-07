3 Signs You're Ready to Invest in Bitcoin

One of the best ways to make a lot of money in the stock market is to buy solid investments and hold them for as long as you can. The same holds true for Bitcoin, so think about how many years you're willing to wait to see significant returns.

If money is tight and you expect you may need to sell your investments within the next few years, it may not be the right time to invest. But if you're able to keep your money invested for at least five to seven years (or more), you may be ready.

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." -- Warren Buffett

Bitcoin isn't the right investment for everyone, so make sure you're making this decision carefully. If you already have a healthy portfolio and are willing to take calculated risks, investing in Bitcoin may be a wise choice. Otherwise, you may want to steer clear of it for now.

