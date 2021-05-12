3 Simple Moves to Shift Your Retirement Savings Into Overdrive

Roth IRAs make sense for those who think they're earning about the same or less now than they'll spend annually in retirement, because paying taxes on just their contributions today will save them money compared to paying taxes on contributions and earnings later on. Those who believe they're earning more than they'll spend in retirement should consider a traditional IRA. You could also open one of each, though your combined contributions can't exceed the annual limit -- $6,000 in 2021, or $7,000 if you're 50 or older.

If you are going to add an IRA to your retirement plan, decide when and how much you're going to contribute. You should always start with your 401(k) if it offers a match. Then you could switch to the IRA if you prefer the flexibility it offers, and then switch back to your 401(k) if you max out your IRA.

An IRA is also a great place to stash some spare cash at the end of the year because you can make prior-year contributions up until the tax deadline. This enables you to invest year-end bonuses and cash you receive for the holidays.

3. Keep your fees down