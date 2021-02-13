3 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

3. Volatility

Stock market volatility is scary, especially for novice investors. But it also creates opportunity for those who have the fortitude to buy when everyone else is selling. Here's an example. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 bottomed out below 2,300. That same day, you could have purchased Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) for about $210 per share. As of early February 2021, this ETF is trading at over $350 per share. It hasn't quite doubled yet, but it has grown 66% in less than one year.

Do not interpret this to mean you should refinance your house to raise money for the next stock market crash. Buying during a down cycle is not an easy or quick way to make some cash. You have to manage two levels of uncertainty. First, in the moment, you don't know when the market has hit bottom. You could buy today and see your investment lose 20% of its value the very next day. Second, you don't know how long the recovery will take. It could be months, as happened in 2020, or it could be years, as with the 2009 crash.