3 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

Investing in the stock market can help you make a lot of money over time, and it's not as difficult as you may think to generate a substantial amount of wealth.

However, it's important to make sure you're investing in the right places. With the wrong investment, you could potentially lose more than you gain. But with the right strategy, you could double your money relatively easily. Here are three simple ways to achieve that goal.

1. Earn employer matching 401(k) contributions

Contributing to your 401(k) is one of the easiest ways to get started investing in the stock market, and employer matching contributions can help your money grow faster. Not all employers offer matching contributions, but if you have access to them, they're an easy way to double your savings with zero effort.