3 Smart Strategies to Become a Millionaire Retiree

Luckily, though, I bought back in once the crisis subsided -- but this time, I didn't sell, even through the mortgage crisis and COVID-19 crash. Apple and Amazon are still shining stars in my portfolio with significant gains. And I have no plans to ever sell those shares. Lesson learned: Don't panic sell!

The other way to derail your path to becoming a millionaire is to try to time the market. An optimal investment strategy would be to sell a stock when it reaches its highest point, and then buy back in when it reaches a low. Only problem is...how will you know when that is? Even psychics can't predict when that will happen. If they could, they'd be so rich, their storefronts would be mansions, and they wouldn't need to sell their prognostication prowess.

Since you can't time the market, the best way to become a millionaire is to buy solid companies with strong fundamentals, great management, and a strong moat around them so they can stay ahead of their competition. And then hold, hold, hold -- even through bad news, as long as they are short-term problems.

Look, no company is going to avoid challenges throughout the years. But what's important for investors is to realize most of these challenges are just blips, and strong management can guide great companies through any temporary hazardous conditions.