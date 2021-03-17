3 Smart Ways to Invest Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

2. Buy exchange-traded funds

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are a good way to invest in the broad market. When you buy ETFs, you effectively scoop up a whole bunch of stocks with a single investment. And if you buy a bunch of ETFs that deliver a 7% average annual return, you'll practically double your $1,400 stimulus in just 10 years' time -- without having to do anything else.

3. Load up on dividend stocks

Dividend stocks don't just grow in value -- they also pay you quarterly, at which point you can use that money as you please or reinvest it to grow your wealth even more. There are a host of stocks that pay dividends, but you may want to focus on dividend aristocrats, which is an elite list of companies that have increased their dividends year after year for the past 25 years.

Make the most of that stimulus