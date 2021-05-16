3 Social Security Decisions That Could Haunt You for Years

If your spouse is the primary earner in your household, you may have reasons for wanting him or her to claim Social Security on the early side -- for example, so that you can both retire together and use that money to achieve joint goals while you're still fairly young. But if your spouse winds up passing away long before you do, and you don't have much income outside of Social Security to fall back on, then you may become heavily dependent on spousal benefits, which you'd be entitled to in this situation.

Your spousal benefit will be the same benefit your spouse collected while he or she was alive, so the higher that benefit is, the more robust an income stream your spouse will leave behind for. If your spouse's benefits take a hit because he or she signs up early, you could be stuck struggling financially for a long time.

When it comes to claiming Social Security, there's no such thing as a good age or a bad age to sign up. Ultimately, it's a personal decision, and one you should put a lot of thought into so you don't wind up kicking yourself for many years to come.