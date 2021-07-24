3 Social Security Factors You May Be Forgetting

However, to receive that amount, you'll need to hold off on claiming Social Security until your full retirement age (FRA). If you were born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67 years old. If you were born before 1960, you have an FRA of either 66 or 66 and a certain number of months, depending on your birth year.

If you claim before or after your FRA, it will affect how much you receive each month. File for benefits earlier than your FRA (as early as age 62), and your benefits will be reduced by up to 30%. By waiting until after your FRA to claim (up to age 70), you'll receive up to 32% extra on top of your basic benefit amount.

There's no right or wrong answer as to what age you should claim. But it is wise to make sure you realize how your age will affect your benefit amount. The last thing you want is to be surprised when you receive your first check because it's not what you expected.

When you know how the age you claim will affect your benefits, it's also easier to plan for retirement.