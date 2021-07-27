3 Social Security Facts That Might Surprise You

Social Security is supposed to be one of the legs on a three-legged stool that provides retirement support, with seniors also getting a pension and money from savings. Since it's supposed to work in conjunction with these other income sources, it's only designed to replace 40% of pre-retirement income.

While most seniors do spend less after leaving the workforce, most realistic projections suggest they'll still need about 80% to 90% of prior earnings. Getting just 40% of the amount you're used to living on could necessitate drastic and unwelcome lifestyle changes.

You don't want to be too reliant on Social Security, or anticipate your benefits will provide more income than they do because you get your FRA wrong or don't realize the impact of taxes. So make sure you take these three key Social Security facts into account when making your retirement plans.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook