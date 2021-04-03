3 Social Security Hacks You've Never Heard Before

You can boost your benefits by putting in more than 35 years on the job

Christy Bieber: Social Security's benefits formula uses average wages over your career to set your monthly benefit amount. But not your entire career -- just the 35 years in which you earned the most money (after adjusting your wages for inflation).

For many people, income goes up as they age. As a result, if you want the biggest Social Security check you can get, it can pay to stay on the job for longer than 35 years. See, if you've worked for exactly 35 years, every single year from your work history counts in your benefits determination -- even those when you might not have made much.

If you're earning a lot of money at the end of your career, each additional year you work at your higher salary will push out one of those years of low earnings. Your average wages over your career will be higher when that happens, and your benefits will grow because of it. And the more years you can stay on at work when you're earning a lot, the more you can boost your Social Security checks.