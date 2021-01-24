3 Social Security Lies You Can't Afford to Believe

2. Social Security will replace your former paycheck in full

The average senior on Social Security today collects $1,543 a month. If you're an average earner and are retiring soon, you can expect a comparable payday. But chances are, $1,543 isn't enough to live on -- and it's nowhere close to what you're earning today.

Many people falsely believe that the paycheck they collect going into retirement is the same monthly Social Security benefit they'll be entitled to. Not so. If you're a typical wage-earner, you can expect your benefits to replace about 40% of your income, assuming benefits don't get cut. If you're a higher earner, your benefits will replace an even smaller percentage of your income. Plan accordingly so you're not caught off-guard once your career comes to an end.

3. There's nothing you can do to boost your benefits