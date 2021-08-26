3 Social Security Moves to Make if You're Married

It's also a good idea to think about what age each of you plan to retire. You don't necessarily have to retire and claim Social Security at the same time. But if you both plan to retire at 62, for example, think about whether you both want to file for benefits at that age or if one of you should delay Social Security to earn larger checks.

3. Consider how survivors benefits will affect your plan

Although it's not the most pleasant topic to think about, it's important to consider how your benefits will be affected if one of you passes away before the other.

Generally, surviving spouses are entitled to their deceased partner's full benefit amount after he or she passes. By being strategic about when you both claim benefits, you can make the most of survivors benefits.

For example, if the higher-earning spouse is significantly older, it may make sense for that person to delay benefits. If he or she does pass away first, then, the surviving spouse will earn larger checks than if the deceased spouse claimed earlier.