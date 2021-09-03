3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

3. Delay claiming benefits as long as you can

If you've decided you're likely to outlive your life expectancy, the best and easiest way to boost your monthly check is to wait and claim benefits as late as you can -- up until 70.

Each month you delay after 62 enables you to either avoid an early filing penalty, which shrinks your benefit, or to earn a delayed retirement credit, which raises your monthly check amount.

Early filing penalties reduce benefits every month you claim them ahead of full retirement age (which is between age 66 and 2 months and age 67, depending on birth year). They add up to a 6.7% annual benefits reduction for each of the first three years and a 5% reduction for each subsequent year. On the other hand, delayed retirement credits earned after reaching your FRA can raise your check amount monthly, and they can add up to an 8% annual raise for each year you wait.