3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

3. Undo your filing if you claim benefits too early

You're allowed to sign up for Social Security starting at age 62, but you're not entitled to your full monthly benefit, based on your wage history, until you reach full retirement age (FRA). FRA is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between -- it hinges on your year of birth. If you file for benefits ahead of FRA, you'll slash them for life -- unless you take advantage of the do-over option.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will allow you to have one do-over in your lifetime if you claim benefits at the wrong time and want a second chance. To take advantage of this option, you'll need to withdraw your benefit application and repay the SSA all of the money in benefits it paid you within a year.