3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

Every month you delay benefits increases your checks slightly, and if you delay past your FRA, they'll continue rising until you hit your maximum benefit at 70. That's 132% of your scheduled benefit per check if your FRA is 66 or 124% if your FRA is 67.

The right starting age for you depends on your goals and life expectancy. Delaying is almost always the better bet if you want to go for your largest lifetime benefit and believe you'll live into your 80s or beyond. But if you can't afford to delay or you don't think you'll live long, starting earlier is wiser. There's no single best answer here. You just have to evaluate your situation and decide which starting age will give you the best deal.

3. Coordinate with your spouse

Married couples don't just have their own benefits to think about. Spouses of eligible workers are entitled to Social Security benefits also, even if they've never worked a day in their lives. If you're claiming on your partner's work record, though, you have to wait for them to sign up before you can. And if they start early, they'll reduce your benefit too.