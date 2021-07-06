3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You are, however, allowed to delay your filing past FRA, and for each month you do, your benefits will increase by two-thirds of 1%. All told, that's an 8% boost for each year you hold off.

Once you turn 70, you can no longer grow your Social Security benefits. But if you're looking at an FRA of 67 and you wait until 70 to sign up, you'll give your benefits a sweet 24% increase.

The more you learn about Social Security, the easier it'll be to find ways to snag a higher benefit. Keep educating yourself about the program, even if retirement is many years away, so you can set yourself up to collect more money for life.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook