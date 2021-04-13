3 Social Security Secrets That Could Leave You Richer in Retirement

Some people wind up filing at 62 because they need the money or fear that if they don't claim their benefits, they'll somehow lose out on them. But if you file for Social Security early and regret it later, you do have the option to undo your filing. As long as you withdraw your application for benefits within a year and repay the SSA all the money it paid you, you'll get a chance to file a new claim later on, thereby securing a higher monthly benefit.

2. You can collect a benefit even if you never worked

You might assume that if you don't have your own earnings history, you won't be eligible for Social Security once you retire. Actually, if you're married to someone who's entitled to a benefit, or are divorced from someone in that same boat, you may be eligible for a spousal benefit. Your spousal benefit is worth up to 50% of the benefit your current or former spouse collects, which could translate into quite a bit of retirement income for you.