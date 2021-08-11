3 Social Security Secrets to Boost Your Benefits

2. If you claim too early, you can reverse your decision

Deciding what age to begin claiming benefits is important, because it will affect the size of your monthly checks for the rest of your life. The earlier you file (as early as age 62), the smaller your checks will be. If you delay benefits (up to age 70), you'll receive larger checks each month.

While there are legitimate reasons to claim early, it's not the right move for everyone. Maybe you claimed at 62, then realized you weren't receiving enough to pay the bills. Or maybe you decided to work a few more years and wanted to put off benefits.

If you claim early and then change your mind, you have one opportunity to reverse your decision. You'll need to withdraw your application within 12 months of claiming, then repay all the benefits you've already received. After that, you can delay benefits and earn larger checks down the road.

3. Saving in a Roth IRA can reduce your taxes