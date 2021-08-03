3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

What you can then do is have the higher earner delay benefits until the age of 70 (which, to be clear, is when the delayed retirement credits that boost your benefits stop accruing). That way, that higher benefit gets a generous boost that leaves you both with more money to look forward to.

This option is especially smart if the higher earner of the two of you is also considerably older and therefore more likely to pass away sooner. That way, the lower earner gets left with a higher survivors benefit.

Whether you rely on Social Security to pay the bulk of your retirement expenses or a portion of them, the right moves on your part could leave you with more money to enjoy as a senior. It pays to employ these tactics so you get the most out of Social Security -- and so you're able to enjoy your senior years to the fullest.

