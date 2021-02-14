3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Here's some good news and some bad news: The good news is that when it comes time to retire and enjoy a life filled with more leisure, most of us have Social Security income to look forward to. The bad news, though, is that Social Security income is not likely to be sufficient.

The average monthly retirement benefit was recently only $1,547 -- roughly $18,500 per year. If you have an above-average earnings history, you'll receive more, but still not a hefty sum. So you might want to look into strategies to put your retirement on firmer financial ground. Here are three to consider.

1. Increase your benefits

First, see what you can do to increase your Social Security benefits. There are various approaches. The main one is delaying starting to collect them: For each year beyond your "full retirement age" (the age at which you can start collecting the full benefits to which you're entitled based on your earnings -- age 66 or 67 for most of us) that you delay claiming your benefits, they will increase about 8%. You can delay up to age 70, which can beef up your checks by 24% or 32%. (Remember, though, that you'll collect fewer checks overall, so living a longer life will make this strategy more worthwhile.) If it seems hard to delay starting to collect, you might consider tapping an IRA or other retirement account for some income, to carry you until age 70.