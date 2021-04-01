3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Social Security may not be the only income source available to you during retirement, but it could end up being a substantial one, nonetheless. That's why it's important to approach your filing strategically and take steps to grow your benefits as much as you can. Here are a few moves that will score you a higher payout -- one that gives you more financial freedom during your senior years.

1. Give your earnings a boost

Your monthly Social Security benefit is unique to you. It's calculated based on your average monthly wage, adjusted for inflation, over your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce. If you manage to boost your earnings during your career, you could snag yourself a higher monthly benefit throughout retirement.