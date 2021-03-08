3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

2. Team up with your spouse for the best of both worlds

If you and your spouse are each entitled to a benefit based on your respective wage histories, you have a real opportunity to capitalize. That's because one of you can claim benefits at FRA to get some extra income for your household, while the other can delay filing for a permanent boost in benefits.

For this strategy, you can decide to have the higher earner delay benefits, or the lower earner; there's really no right or wrong answer. You could even have one spouse claim benefits early if the other is delaying as long as possible.

3. Supplement your benefits with a Roth IRA