3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Every month you claim benefits before your FRA reduces your benefit slightly, while every month you delay benefits past your FRA increases it. For those with an FRA of 66, you could get as little as 75% of your full benefit per month if you start at 62, or as much as 132% if you wait to claim until 70.

And those with an FRA of 67 only receive 70% of their full benefit per month if they sign up at 62, but they're eligible for up to 124% of their scheduled benefit per month if they wait until 70.

You may as well sign up early if you don't think you'll live very long. And you might not be able to wait, even if you'd like to, if you need your benefit checks to cover your living expenses early in retirement.

But if you don't need your benefit right away and believe you'll live into your 80s or beyond, you'll probably end up with more money overall by delaying benefits at least until your FRA.

2. Coordinate with your spouse

Social Security also offers benefits to the spouses of qualifying workers, regardless of whether the spouses ever worked. A spousal benefit could be up to 50% of the worker's benefit at FRA, but how much the spouse actually gets varies. If the worker starts claiming early, that'll also reduce the benefit the spouse receives.