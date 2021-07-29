3 Steps to $750,000 in Social Security Benefits

3. You have to live until you're at least 86

If you claimed the maximum benefit of $3,895 starting at 70, you'd have to live until you were about 86 and 1 month in order to receive $750,000 in lifetime Social Security benefits. This does not include any cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).

This is close to the average life expectancy for a 65-year-old today, according to the Social Security Administration, but again, you can never be sure you're going to make it to that. If you don't, you won't end up with as much in Social Security benefits. Conversely, if you live longer, you could end up with a lot more. There's no way to be certain.

While it's unlikely that most of us will ever receive $750,000 in benefits, $400,000 to $500,000 isn't out of the question for most people. That's a good chunk of change, but you might be able to do even better if you follow some of the tips outlined above.

