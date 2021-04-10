3 Steps to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

Becoming a multimillionaire is a dream many people share but few ever achieve. The good news is that it's possible for the average investor to become one.

Getting rich in the stock market may seem like something that's only feasible for Wall Street experts or investors with deep pockets. But you don't need to be wealthy or know a lot about investing to make a significant amount of money.

What you do need, though, is a strategy. And these three steps can put you on the path to multimillionaire status.

1. Start investing as early as you can

Time is your friend when it comes to making money in the stock market. Investing is playing the long game, and there's no safe way to get rich overnight. The more time you have to invest, the more you can potentially earn.

Depending on your age, you may need to invest a significant amount each month to reach your goal. But the longer you put off investing, the harder it will be to become a multimillionaire.