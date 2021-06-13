3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

2. Work at least 35 years

Your career may last well more than 35 years if you start working in your early 20s and keep at it until your late 60s. But it's only your highest-paid 35 years on the job that count toward calculating your Social Security benefit.

What this means, however, is that it's important to work a full 35 years, even if you're a higher earner. Otherwise, for each year you're missing an income, you'll have a $0 factored into your benefits calculation, which will leave you with a lower monthly benefit in retirement.

3. Delay your filing as long as possible

Even if your annual income meets or exceeds the Social Security wage cap, that's not enough to score the highest possible monthly benefit. To do that, you'll also need to delay your filing beyond full retirement age.

Full retirement age is when you can claim your monthly benefit in full. If you were born in 1960 or later, that age is 67. Otherwise, it's 66, or 66 and a specific number of months.