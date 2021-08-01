3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Now, it's possible to have a career that lasts longer than 35 years. If that's the case, you could have some lower-earning years and still get the maximum benefit -- as long as they don't count as part of your calculation. For example, if you hit the target in almost all these years but made less than $68,400 in 1998, you could still be in line for the maximum monthly Social Security income if your earnings equaled or exceeded the wage base limit in 1986 or 1985, and so on.

3. Wait to claim Social Security at 70

Earning the maximum average annual wage will max out your standard benefit (or primary insurance amount). But maxing out your standard benefit still won't net you the maximum possible monthly Social Security income.

That's because you can raise your standard benefit amount by delaying your claim for benefits past your full retirement age (FRA).