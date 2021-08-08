3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Now you should know that you're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your wage history much sooner than that. Once you reach full retirement age, you can snag that benefit in full. Full retirement age is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between -- it depends on when you were born.

For each year you hold off on claiming benefits, though, they increase by 8%. And while you can't grow your benefits past the age of 70, if you delay your filing until that point, you could snag the maximum amount Social Security is paying.

Do your best

Clearly, scoring the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat. But don't stress if you can't pull it off. Instead, focus on the things you can do to raise your benefit as much as possible. That could mean extending your career another year or two, fighting for a raise at work, or delaying your filing as long as it's feasible.

You may not end up collecting $3,895 a month in Social Security. But that doesn't mean you won't end up quite happy with the benefit you end up receiving.