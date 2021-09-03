3 Steps to Claiming the $3895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Social Security is often criticized for failing seniors in retirement. The reality is that many seniors wind up disappointed in their benefits because they expect too much out of Social Security in the first place. Those benefits are only designed to replace about 40% of the average earner's pre-retirement wages, and most seniors need a lot more money than that to live comfortably.

That said, the right strategy on your part could make it so that Social Security winds up paying you a much more generous benefit than it pays the typical recipient. In fact, beneficiaries today have the potential to score as much as $3,895 a month in Social Security income.

If that sounds good to you, you may be wondering how to snag a benefit that high. And the reality is that it won't be easy.

There are factors that may fall outside your control that prevent you from getting to collect that maximum benefit. But if you're eager to go after it, here's what you'll need to do.

1. Work at least 35 years