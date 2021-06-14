3 Steps to Getting Back on Track for Retirement

3. Consider a side job

Last year, a lot of jobs were shed when the pandemic first broke out. Nowadays, there are labor shortages in a number of key industries, like restaurants and retail, so if you're willing to pick up some evening or weekend shifts on top of your main job, you could earn a nice pile of cash and use it to boost your savings.

Of course, you may not be able to commit to an extra job's pre-set schedule if your primary job keeps you very busy. If that's the case, find a second job you can do at your convenience, like driving for a rideshare company or designing websites from home.

You'll need a healthy amount of savings during retirement to supplement your Social Security income. If you've fallen behind, don't sweat it. Instead, regroup and use these tips to give your savings the boost they need.

