3 Steps to Getting Rich With Robinhood

While losing a few dollars isn't the end of the world, it becomes more dangerous if you continue to invest. If you invest $10 in a particular stock and it performs well, you may decide to invest another $100, or $1,000, or $5,000. But if the company isn't financially healthy, its stock price will fall eventually. And the last thing you want is to have invested loads of cash into a stock that ultimately flops.

Before you start investing, make sure you study each stock you intend to buy. Researching stocks takes a bit of work up front, but it's worth it to ensure you're only investing in strong companies.

2. Don't get caught up in day trading

Day trading involves buying and selling stocks throughout the day to capitalize on short-term changes in the stock market. The recent GameStop fiasco has put a spotlight on day traders, and apps like Robinhood make it easy to buy and sell stocks quickly.