3 Steps to Making Millions in the Stock Market

A lot of people regard the stock market as a scary, unpredictable thing, but actually, stocks have a long history of delivering solid returns. As such, investing in stocks is a good way to turn yourself into a millionaire, even if you earn a modest living. And if you follow these steps, you'll be even more likely to make millions over time.

1. Start early

Time is the strongest weapon in your arsenal when it comes to building wealth. The sooner you start investing, the more opportunity you'll give your money to grow. In fact, it pays to start investing from the moment you start collecting a steady paycheck -- even if that means funding a retirement plan or brokerage account with as little as $50 a month and then working your way up over time.