3 Steps to Retiring a Millionaire With Zero Effort

3. Start investing now

There's never a bad time to start preparing for retirement, and the earlier in life you begin investing, the easier it will be to build a million-dollar retirement fund.

Let's say you're 35 years old with no savings, and you want to save $1 million by 70. Assuming you're earning a modest 8% average annual return on your investments, you'd need to save around $500 per month to reach that goal.

On the other hand, suppose you put off saving for five years and don't start preparing until age 40. All other factors remaining the same, you'd now need to invest around $800 per month to achieve your goal.

You can't go back in time to start saving earlier, but it's better to start saving now, no matter your age, than to put it off.

Retiring a millionaire takes time, but it's not as daunting as it can seem. With these three strategies to boost your savings, you can reach millionaire status with as little effort as possible.

