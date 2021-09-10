3 Steps to Retiring With $2 Million or More

As retirement becomes more expensive, $2 million may be a realistic savings goal. In fact, the average worker expects to need roughly $1.9 million to retire comfortably, a recent survey from Schwab Retirement Plan Services found.

If you're earning an average salary, saving that much money may not seem feasible. With the right strategy, though, it's easier than you might think to become a retirement multimillionaire. By following these three steps, a $2 million retirement fund may be within reach.

1. Start investing now

Time is your most valuable resource when it comes to saving for retirement, so the sooner you begin investing, the easier it will be to reach your $2 million goal.

Even if you can't afford to save much, you're better off starting to invest now than waiting a few years. Every year counts, and if you put off investing for too long, you'll need to save significantly more each month to reach your goal.