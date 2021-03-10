3 Steps to Retiring with Fewer Money Worries and More Winter Getaways

If you want to retire comfortably, you have to make sure that you set up your financial plan to address the major risks you'll face once you stop earning money from work. It's important to identify your key financial threats and establish a balanced portfolio that is designed to take those threats off the table.

Committing to a few smart strategies will give you flexibility, clarity, and control over your finances in retirement. Then, you can stop worrying about having enough money to survive, and instead focus on a rewarding and fun lifestyle.

1. Review your asset allocation

If you want to feel comfortable with your retirement plan, then you need to make sure that your investment portfolio is set up to manage the most relevant risks. For retirees, volatility might be the most salient threat if it's not managed correctly.