3 Stock Market Myths to Abandon If You Actually Want to Make Money

Investing in the stock market can help you make a lot of money, even if you don't have much spare cash to invest. The key, though, is to invest wisely and avoid falling for myths that could hurt your earning potential.

There's no "one size fits all" strategy to investing, but there are several misconceptions that could be costly. These three myths, in particular, may seem harmless on the surface. But they could affect your investing strategy and potentially cost you over time.

Myth No. 1: Investing in the stock market is like gambling

Nobody has control over how the stock market performs, which can make investing feel a lot like gambling. It can be nerve-wracking to invest, then, if buying stocks feels like betting your life savings.