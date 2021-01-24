3 Stock Market Myths You Can't Afford to Believe

Approximately 45% of Americans are not investing in the stock market at all, either in individual stocks or through a retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA, according to a 2020 survey from Gallup.

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of volatility. However, it's one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth, making it an invaluable tool to help you save for the future.

There are a few myths surrounding the stock market, though, that could be preventing you from harnessing its full potential.

Myth no. 1: You need to be an expert to start investing

The financial world is full of jargon and hard-to-understand concepts, which can make it seem as if you're not qualified to start investing if you don't fully understand how the stock market works. Why would you throw your hard-earned cash into something you know little to nothing about?

While it's a good idea to understand some of the investing basics, you don't need to be an expert to get started.