3 Stocks ARK Invest's Red-Hot ETFs Bought Last Week

There's still plenty of room for growth, though, as Skillz has only about one in every 1,000 players among its monthly active users. But ARK Invest seems to agree with the company's strategy of investing heavily toward customer acquisition and marketing, and if it can bring even a small fraction of the world's gamers to its platform, the stock could pay off.

Keep your eye on ARK

ARK Invest definitely has tapped into some of the most exciting themes in the market over the past year. Whether that success continues remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: People are taking notice of the stocks in which the company's ETFs choose to invest.

