3 Stocks Dividend Investors Will Love

In fiscal 2020, Procter & Gamble grew its organic sales by 10% in the U.S. and 8% in China. It also made needed strides on the digital front, increasing e-commerce sales by 40%.

Still, no one is going to tell you that Procter & Gamble is a growth machine. But there's a pretty good chance you use its products in your day-to-day life. For example, Morningstar estimates Procter & Gamble has a market share of more than 60% for razors and blades and 25% for baby care, feminine hygiene products, and fabric care. Even during a recession, people don't typically consume less of these products.

In 2020, Procter & Gamble's cash flow from operating activities was $17.4 billion, and its dividend payout ratio was a sustainable 57.69%. Its stock isn't going to deliver eye-popping returns, but Procter & Gamble has plenty of cash to keep those dividend payments coming for the foreseeable future.

10 stocks we like better than Stag Industrial

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*