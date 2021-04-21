3 Stocks for a Better Retirement

The company's drug lineup stars blockbuster Humira (for Crohn's disease and other indications), Skyrizi (for psoriasis), and Rinvoq (for rheumatoid arthritis), along with antipsychotic drug Vraylar and migraine drug Ubrelvy, among others. The stock is being held back to some degree because of worries over Humira, which has a looming patent expiration.

But those worrying about that may be forgetting that AbbVie has plenty of formulas in its pipeline, some of which are likely to eventually win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And some of its drugs already on the market, such as Skyrizi and Rinvoq, may win approval to treat additional indications.

With its price-to-sales ratio, price-to-cash-flow ratio, and forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio all recently below their five-year averages, AbbVie stock looks undervalued -- while offering a tantalizing dividend yield, too.

These are just some of the many dividend-paying stocks out there that could serve you well as you save and invest for retirement -- or if you're already investing in retirement. If any of them intrigue you, take a closer look.

