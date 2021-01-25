3 Stocks for Beginning Investors

You might think that Coca-Cola makes its flagship beverage and ships it around the world, but you'd be wrong. That would be very costly, all that bottling and transporting. Instead, it produces the syrup with which the drinks are made, and sells them to bottling companies. Diversification is also part of its strategy: It not only has a bunch of carbonated beverages under its roof, such as Sprite, Barq's, and Schweppes, but it also encompasses waters (such as Dasani, smartwater, and vitaminwater), coffees (such as Costa and Georgia), teas (such as Fuze Tea, Honest, and Gold Peak tea), juices (such as Minute Maid and Simply), energy and sports drinks (such as Powerade), and more. (The Coca-Cola brand, by the way, ranked sixth on Forbes' 2020 list of brand value, with a value pegged at $64 billion.)