3 Stocks for the Next Bear Market

Bear markets can be an incredible time to pick up stocks at a bargain. When panic grips Wall Street, even strong businesses with solid balance sheets and tremendous long-term prospects can get taken down with the overall trend. Still, the strongest companies are often the ones that come back the fastest once the bear market passes. That makes it important for you to have a plan in place in advance, so that you know where you want to hunt when deals are available.

If you follow this strategy, know that you're in good company. Bargain hunting during a bear market is a strategy that Warren Buffett has used successfully throughout his investing career. Indeed, he profited handsomely during the financial crisis of 2008 by having both the cash and the wherewithal to buy strong companies while so many others were panicking. With that in mind, here are three stocks that are certainly worth considering for your potential buy list during the next bear market.

1. Buffett's own bargain-hunting powerhouse