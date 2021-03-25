3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

One of the best ways to build long-term wealth in the stock market is to buy into great companies and then hang on as long as the companies remain in good shape and have solid growth prospects.

Here are three contenders for your portfolio that all have very promising futures -- and they're all stocks I currently own, and plan to hang onto for a long time. See if any of them might be a good fit for you.

1. Costco

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a warehouse retailer familiar to most Americans, and to many people in more far-flung areas such as Europe and Japan. As of early January, it was the third-largest global retailer and the 14th-largest company in the Fortune 500, with a recent market value of $148 billion and around 275,000 employees. One of the keys to Costco's success is its membership-based business model, which boasts 59 million member households and generates about $3.5 billion in annual revenue just from customers paying for the privilege of shopping at Costco and enjoying its benefits. Customers generally don't end up regretting that membership, either -- renewal rates are 88% on a global basis.