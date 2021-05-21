3 Stocks I'm Buying If the Market Crashes Tomorrow

No one knows when the market will take its next big tumble. It may happen tomorrow -- or it may have happened this morning. Regardless, I'm prepared. I've got a watch list of dozens of stocks I'd like to own -- at the right price.

Most of the stocks seem overvalued to me right now, but that can change if the stock market crashes. Inexperienced investors or those who have put short-term dollars that they'll need next year in stocks may gnash their teeth at a big market downturn, but experienced long-term investors can get giddy with excitement about stocks that will be on sale.

Here are three stocks I'd like to buy if the market crashes in the near future.

1. Roku

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is probably familiar to you as that box that you (or someone else you know) has connected to your TV, enabling you to stream video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other services. It also comes in a smaller stick form that you just plug into your TV's HDMI port. But there's more than meets the eye with Roku.